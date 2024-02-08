Former Birmingham City striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen has announced his retirement, as per Randers’ official club website.

The ex-Denmark youth international has decided to call time on his playing career.

Brock-Madsen, who is from Randers, was on the books at Birmingham from 2015 to 2019.

He has now confirmed he has hung up his boots at the age of 31.

Former Birmingham City man retires

Birmingham swooped to sign Brock-Madsen to bolster their attacking department. Prior to his move to England, he rose up through the ranks at local team Randers and scored 19 goals in 108 matches.

He went on to play eight times during his four-year spell at St Andrew’s and didn’t score for the Championship outfit.

Brock-Madsen found it hard to nail down a regular spot in the Blues’ first-team and was shipped out on loan to PEC Zwolle in his second year, where he was a hit and fired 10 goals in 25 outings.

He then was loaned out to Cracovia in Poland and St Mirren in Scotland to get some more game time under his belt before he left Birmingham on a permanent deal five years ago.

AC Horsens came calling for him and he decided to move back to his native Denmark. The attacker spent two seasons at the Forum Horsens Stadium before returning to where it all began for him.

Brock-Madsen has spent the past two campaigns back at Randers, some of which he spent out on loan at FC Fredericia in the Danish second tier, but cut ties with them last summer and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent since then.

He has now decided to end his career and will consider what to do next.