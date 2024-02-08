Blackburn Rovers have identified John Eustace as a top target in the search for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s replacement, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are in a tough position both on and off the pitch. Dismal form has seen them slip to 18th in the Championship table and off-pitch problems recently saw Tomasson blocked from speaking to the media after an administrative error in pursuit of Duncan McGuire.

As a result, doubt has shrouded the Dane’s future. Yesterday, reports said Tomasson was poised to leave the club and while initial claims were refuted by the club, it has since been stated that he is unlikely to be at the helm against Stoke City this weekend.

Now, fresh reports have emerged regarding the managerial position at Ewood Park.

Writing on X, reporter Alan Myers states that talks have been ongoing between Blackburn Rovers, Tomasson and his assistant Remy Reijnierse. If an exit is agreed, a new boss could be in place before the Championship clash with Stoke City.

2/2 If an agreement for both men to leave the club is mutually reached today I understand the club will move quickly to get a new manager in place for Saturday's visit of Stoke City, a number of names being discussed — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) February 8, 2024

In addition to this, the Lancashire Telegraph states that former Birmingham City boss John Eustace has been identified as a leading target in the bid to replace Tomasson in the event of an imminent exit.

A developing situation

Tomasson remains in his post at Blackburn Rovers at the time of writing but with discussions persisting and replacements being considered, it seems a matter of time before his stint at Ewood Park comes to an end. The club are in a tough position, and this certainly highlights it.

Despite the worsening situation on the pitch, Tomasson has largely remained a popular figure among supporters. The ownership and club hierarchy has been the subject of increasing criticism and the McGuire debacle certainly hasn’t helped matters.

The departure of Tomasson will see Rovers lose a manager who has been respected for his honesty, loyalty and efforts to maintain a positive style of football. Eustace could be a solid replacement, but the vast majority of supporters will be sad to see their boss depart.