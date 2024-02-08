‘Enjoying it’ – Barnsley new boy on life at Oakwell ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Barnsley new boy Conor Grant has said he is settling in ‘really well’ since his recent switch.

Barnsley swooped to land the Irishman on the final day of the transfer window last week.

Grant, 22, has linked up with the Tykes on a loan deal until the end of the season from MK Dons in League Two.

He has said, as per the official club website: “I’m settling in really well. The lads have been great with me and the coaching staff as well. I’m just getting settled in and enjoying it so far.”

Neill Collins handed him his debut last weekend away at Bolton Wanderers and he added: “It was brilliant. It was a great game to watch and then to come on to. I thought it was a great game, probably deserved to get three points but it didn’t happen in the end. We move on and go again.”

Barnsley new boy on life so far

Barnsley brought in Grant to add more competition and depth to their midfield department as they eye promotion from League One.

He joined his parent club MK Dons in 2022 and has since made 52 appearances in all competitions for the Buckinghamshire outfit, chipping in with four goals.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international was part of the Dons’ side who were relegated from the third tier last year and he stayed put with them during the first-half of this term.

Grant started his career at Malahide United and Shamrock Rovers before moving over to England as a youngster. Sheffield Wednesday snapped him up in 2017 and he went on to play once for the Owls’ first-team.

He left Hillsborough in 2021 and had a successful couple of campaigns at Rochdale.

The Dublin-born man got plenty of game time under his belt at Spotland and played 58 matches before moving down south to MK Dons.

Grant is now back in the north and made his first appearance for Barnsley as they picked up a 1-1 draw away at Bolton Wanderers last time out.

The Tykes are back in action this weekend at home to Leyton Orient as they look to keep their momentum going.