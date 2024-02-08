The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Bradford City prediction ahead of their League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Wrexham head into the fixture having lost their last two League Two matches. They lost 3-1 to Salford City last weekend and 1-0 to Newport County beforehand, albeit the Red Dragons were down to 10 men for most of the latter tie.

Phil Parkinson’s side currently sit 4th in the League Two table, one point away from the automatic promotion spots with two games in hand over Barrow in 3rd and one game in hand over both Mansfield Town and Stockport County in 2nd and 1st.

Bradford City are having a another disappointing campaign, occupying 18th spot in the table as things stand. Although. they have made it to the semi-final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The Bantams are without a win in their last eight league fixtures. In fact, they have not won a League Two fixture in 2024 as of yet. Their last victory came away from home against Doncaster Rovers in December.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Wrexham is no easy trip for any fourth tier side, but considering the dire form that Bradford are in at the moment I think they may really struggle this weekend.

“Parkinson’s men will be desperate to return to winning ways and hop back into the top three. They need a response following their last outing, and they are playing a Bantams side who appear completely devoid of confidence at the moment as far as their league performances go.

“I can see this one being a heavy win for the hosts.”

Wrexham vs Bradford City prediction: 4-0

James Ray

“Wrexham might have struggled on the road but they’ve maintained a fantastic home record. And, with Bradford City coming to town, you have to think Parkinson’s side will claim another victory at the Racecourse here.

“It could prove to be an important win too. The League Two promotion race is really opening up with no one really in particularly good form – Wrexham among them.

“They need three points, and I think they’ll get it.”

Wrexham vs Bradford City prediction: 2-0