‘Could be huge’ – QPR vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

QPR come into this home tie against Norwich City in decent form. They looked to be on a concerning slide towards Championship relegation but two wins and a draw in their last three games has restored hope.

Marti Cifuentes’ side are three points away from safety and 22nd in the Championship table.

Norwich City meanwhile bounced back to winning ways in the league with an impressive 2-1 win over a soaring Coventry City side last weekend. It marked an impressive win off the back of a defeat to Leeds United and made it three wins from four in the league.

The Canaries are a point off the play-offs in 9th and will know an impressive run could launch them into the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While you wouldn’t think it given the league standings, I see this being a close game. QPR are riding some good momentum after a tough run and with safety in their sights, a win here could be huge for Cifuentes and co.

“Off the back of that Coventry win though, Norwich should be full of confidence. They’ve struggled for form in the road, but Loftus Road hasn’t been much of a fortress this season, so they could pick up a win.

“It would be harsh to rule out the hosts getting something from this but after last weekend’s victory, I’ll back David Wagner’s side to claim another valuable win.”

QPR vs Norwich City prediction: 1-2

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Harry Mail

“QPR will be in confident mood after their 2-1 away win at Blackburn Rovers last time out. The R’s are in good spirits and will fancy their chances of another positive result here.

“As for Norwich, they are in decent form but will be in for a tricky test against the Hoops. David Wagner’s side have been inconsistent on the whole this season but there is no doubting the quality in their ranks. I think this one will end in a draw based on recent results.”

QPR vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1