Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones was interviewed by Millwall back in November, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Millwall considered appointing the Welshman earlier this winter when they were searching for a replacement for Gary Rowett. However, they ended up bringing in Joe Edwards instead.

Jones, 50, has now become the new manager at Charlton in League One after being chosen as Michael Appleton’s successor.

London News Online report he made it to the Lions’ final two candidates.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Charlton Athletic new boss was eyed by Millwall

Jones has been out of the game since last February following his sacking by Southampton and has been weighing up his options over recent months.

He won 35.7% of games when in charge of the Saints in the Premier League and may feel he has a point to prove in the Football League after dropping into the third tier to pen a long-term contract at The Valley.

As a player, Jones had spells at Brighton and Hove Albion, Southend United and Yeovil Town.

He made his name as a manager at Luton Town and guided them to promotion from League Two in 2018. They were then 2nd in League One before he was lured away by Stoke City.

However, like his stint at Southampton, his time with the Potters also didn’t go to plan either and he ended up going back to Kenilworth Road.

Jones got the Hatters in the play-offs in the Championship before the Saints appointed him.

Charlton are in poor form and are looking to rise up the table over the next few months to avoid getting dragged into a relegation dogfight. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Reading.