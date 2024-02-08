The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Hull City are sat in 6th place in the Championship after their 1-0 win over Millwall at home last time out. Jaden Philogene marked his return from injury with a goal against the Lions.

The Tigers had a busy January transfer window and brought in the likes of Anass Zaroury, Fabio Carvalho, Ivor Pandur, Noah Ohio and Ryan Giles, as well as experienced striker Billy Sharp.

As for Swansea, they are 17th in the table. They are only five points off the relegation places and risk getting sucked into a battle for survival under Luke Williams.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Hull City have won their last two games on the spin 1-0 against Sunderland and Millwall. They have never won three matches in a row under Liam Rosenior and they will be hoping that changes this weekend.

“The Tigers haven’t been that solid defensively this season so they will be pleased to have kept a couple of clean sheets recently. They should be too strong for Swansea if their attacking players like Jaden Philogene, Fabio Carvalho and Anass Zaroury show up.

“The Swans are in poor form and are in for a tricky test in East Yorkshire as they look to halt their slide down the table.”

Hull City vs Swansea City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“It’s been a challenging start to life as Swansea City boss for Luke Williams. Things don’t get any easier with a visit to Hull City eiither.

“The Tigers will be keen to get a run going after a fruitful January transfer window and with the visitors a bit tetchy at the back, they certainly have the talent to cause some havoc this weekend. If they’re on their game, I can see this being a fairly routine win for the hosts.

“That elusive third consecutive win could finally be coming for Rosenior and the Tigers.”

Hull City vs Swansea City prediction: 2-0