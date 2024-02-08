Blackburn Rovers loanee Andrew Moran has said his goal away at Stoke City earlier this season was his ‘best moment’ for the club so far.

Blackburn Rovers swooped to land the midfielder on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer to boost their options in the middle of the park.

Moran, 20, has made 25 appearances in the Championship in this campaign to date, scoring once and assisting six.

Ahead of Rovers’ clash against Stoke this weekend, he has said he has fond memories against the Potters from their 3-0 away win at the Bet365 Stadium back in late November, as per the official club website: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to it and I think back to my goal at Stoke being the best moment I’ve had since being at Rovers.

“I remember how excited the fans were at the time as it was a goal that kind of killed the game. We went on to get the third and you could see how much it meant to us as players and the fans as well, it was a special moment.”

Blackburn Rovers loan ace ahead of Stoke City trip

Moran has gained plenty of experience during his stint at Blackburn and his due to return to Brighton in the summer. The Seagulls will have a decision to make on what to do with him in the next transfer window.

He played for Knocklyon United, St Joseph’s Boys and Bray Wanderers before joining his parent club back in 2020.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has made one cap for his country so far in his career, has played three times for Brighton so far and was a regular for their development sides before he was given the green light to head out the exit door last summer.

Blackburn are in poor form at the moment and are looking over their shoulder towards the bottom three. They lost 2-1 at home to QPR last time out.

Their clash against Stoke is a big one this Saturday and they will be desperate to return to winning ways against the Potters.