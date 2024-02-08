Blackburn Rovers are set to name John Eustace as their new manager with Jon Dahl Tomasson departing, Mirror reporter David Anderson has said.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tomasson has seen his future shrouded by doubt in recent days. It emerged on Wednesday that he was poised to leave the club and after extensive talks, it seems he’ll be making way before this weekend’s clash with Stoke City.

Rovers have wasted no time in sourcing a replacement though. It was reported that a new boss was wanted before the Potters clash, with former Birmingham City manager John Eustace cited as a top target.

Now, writing on X, Daily Mirror reporter David Anderson has issued the latest update.

He states that Eustace is set to be confirmed as Tomasson’s replacement ‘very soon’. The Blackburn Rovers job will mark his first role since his controversial sacking by Championship rivals Birmingham earlier in the campaign.

John Eustace expected to be confirmed as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s replacement at Blackburn very soon. #Rovers — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) February 8, 2024

Back in the game

Fans will be eager to see Eustace back in the dugout. He had earned high praise for his work at Birmingham City before they decided to replace him with Wayne Rooney – a move that was ultimately a dismal failure as the Blues slipped down the Championship table before replacing the latter with former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

For Rovers, it’s a solid replacement. Tomasson cut a popular figure and in a tough position, he was a good manager for the club. However, amid problems off the pitch and a dismal end to the transfer window, the relationship between him and the hierarchy looks to have dwindled.

Eustace has Championship pedigree and worked well to galvanise the group at St. Andrew’s. If he can do the same at Ewood Park, Blackburn Rovers should be confident of improving their fortunes.