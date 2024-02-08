Birmingham City wanted to sign Galatasaray striker Halil Dervisoglu in January but the player was not keen on the move, Turkish reporter Kaya Temel has said (via Sport Witness).

Birmingham City only named Tony Mowbray as their new boss part way through the January transfer window. However, the Blues were still able to bring some new faces to St. Andrew’s in a bid to turn around their Championship campaign.

Alex Pritchard, Andre Dozzell and Seung-ho Paik all signed, refreshing Mowbray’s options in the middle of the park.

Now though, it has emerged that the club were in pursuit of another option in attack too. Writing on X, Turkish reporter Kaya Temel states that Birmingham City were alongside Dutch side FC Twente in making a move for former Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu, lodging offers in January.

The 24-year-old was not keen on joining either side though. Dervisoglu only joined Galatasaray from Brentford in the summer, but he’s struggled for form and starts. The striker has four goals in 20 games, many of which have been as a sub.

💥Halil Dervişoğlu'na Birmingham City ve Twente'den teklif gelmişti. Oyuncu, Bakambu'nun gidişinin ardından iki kulübe de gitmeye sıcak bakmadı. Süper Lig'den gelen teklifleri ise Halil değerlendirmek istemiyor. Okan Hoca oyuncuyu yedek olarak kadroda tutmayı hedefliyor. — Kaya Temel (@kayatemel_) February 7, 2024

Birmingham City’s attacking options

Admittedly, Birmingham City may have seen their attacking ranks a little overstocked with a move for Dervisoglu. Perhaps a deal would have paved the way for an exit, but there are already a fair few strikers on the books at St. Andrew’s.

Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield has been the go-to man up top this season. Behind him, all of Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan, Oliver Burke and Tyler Roberts are options at striker, while Siriki Dembele has played as a no.9 when called upon too.

Dervisoglu does offer his services in other roles though, also playing in behind the striker as well as on the wings. He’s previously struggled to prove himself on these shores though, managing one goal in nine games for Burnley and a goal and an assist in 12 Brentford outings.