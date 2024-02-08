Millwall boss Joe Edwards has said he has been ‘pleased’ with the recent performances of Hull City’s January transfer Romain Esse.

Millwall kept hold of the winger amid winter interest from Liam Rosenior’s side.

Esse, 18, came off the bench for the Lions last time out against the Tigers.

Edwards has been pleased with the youngster recently and has said, as per a report by London News Online: “In recent weeks what I’ve seen from Rom on the training pitch has led to me giving him some more game time. When he has gone on he has shown more of what he is capable of than possibly weeks prior to that.

“Although there ended up being a bit of talk about him leaving, whether that be on a permanent or on loan at the end of the window, strangely enough it has coincided with one of the best spells he’s had in my time here. I’ve been pleased with him.”

Millwall boss on Hull City target

Losing Esse to a team in the same league would have been a blow for Millwall last month. You can see why Hull wanted him as he’s young, has bags of potential and would have been a useful long-term option for them at the MKM Stadium.

However, the play-off chasing Tigers ended up moving for Burnley’s Anass Zaroury on the final day of the transfer window last week instead.

The Londoner has been on the books of the Lions for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy ranks of the Championship outfit.

He was a regular for them at various youth levels before he made his debut in a league fixture against Watford back in December 2022.

Esse has since made 24 appearances in all competition, 11 of which have come this term, and has chipped in with a single goal.

The England youth international is under contract until the summer of 2026 meaning Edwards’ side were under no pressure to cash in on him.

Millwall are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Coventry City, whilst Hull face Swansea City at home as they look to make it three wins on the spin.