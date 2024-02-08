Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Jamie McCart is in ‘contention’ to return this weekend.

Barnsley are back in League One action with a home clash against Leyton Orient.

McCart, 26, has missed the last five games with a calf injury but could return against his former club.

Collins has provided this latest update regarding his situation, as per the club’s official website: “Jamie McCart is in contention for Saturday and he’s progressing very well. Would it be optimal to start Donovan? (Pines) Maybe not. His level of fitness and with how he’s trained, if we needed to start him, we could.”

Barnsley injury latest

Having McCart back is a boost ahead of their upcoming fixture. Collins has a big decision to make as to whether to start him or play new signing Donovan Pines.

Barnsley are 5th in the table as they eye promotion to the Championship and have been in strong form over recent times. They drew 1-1 away at Bolton Wanderers last time out with striker Devante Cole on the scoresheet again.

The Tykes landed McCart on a loan deal until the end of the season from Rotherham United in the second tier last summer and he was allowed to leave the Millers to get some game time under his belt.

He has since played 17 times for the Yorkshire club in all competitions and has proved to be a useful addition.

The ex-Scotland youth international played for Celtic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and St Johnstone before moving down the border to join his parent club in 2020.

McCart has since played 13 games for Rotherham, three of which came for them earlier in this campaign, before linking up with Collins’ side.

He was loaned out to Leyton Orient during the second-half of last term and helped them gain promotion from League Two under Richie Wellens.

The O’s won 1-0 away at Port Vale last time out and are only seven points off the top six.