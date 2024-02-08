‘Back to winning ways’ – Middlesbrough vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Bristol City prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough head into this fixture off the back of a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, in which they conceded late on to miss out on a victory during the Tees-Wear derby.

Michael Carrick’s men have not quite lived up to their expectations following their top six finish last season. They still have a fighting chance of finishing in the play-off spots for a second consecutive season though, sitting just four points away from 6th spot as things stand.

Bristol City come into this one fresh off the back of a penalty shootout defeat against Premier League side Nottingham Forest in a fourth round FA Cup replay on Wednesday evening. They currently sit 14th in the Championship table and are seven points away from the top six.

Liam Manning’s men are without a win in their last six Championship outings and suffered a 1-0 defeat at Ashton Gate against promotion hopefuls Leeds United in their last league fixture.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Although Boro have not matched their performances of the last campaign thus far, there is still an undoubted amount of quality within their ranks.

“They were unfortunate to drop two points against Sunderland last weekend, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

“The Robins’ clash with Forest in the FA Cup on Wednesday may have an effect on this weekend’s proceedings with many of their first team players having played more minutes than they might have hoped for.

“Due to Carrick’s side having the home advantage, and the inconvenience of Bristol City heading to extra time during midweek, I think the home side will take all three points this weekend.”

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“Middlesbrough really need to find form at home again if they’re to push back towards the play-off spots. They’ve been inconsistent overall this season and must amend that over the remainder of the campaign.

“Against a Bristol City side who played 120 minutes of football on Wednesday night, the hosts must be looking to take all three points. The Robins have picked up draws on the road here and there but I feel their midweek effort will impact them this weekend.

“I’ll go for a home win.”

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City prediction: 2-1