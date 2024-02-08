QPR will be hoping to push towards safety with the help of their new signings over the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

QPR have found some decent results in recent games after a concerning run of form. They’re still in the Championship relegation zone but are now three points behind Huddersfield Town, 22nd in the table.

Marti Cifuentes was able to bring in some new faces during his first transfer window in charge of the Rs. Isaac Hayden and Joe Hodge both signed on loan and Michael Frey joined permanently, while attacking midfielder Lucas Andersen has signed as a free agent.

But how does the January business impact QPR’s starting lineup? Here, we look at the strongest XI Cifuentes can field…

QPR’s strongest starting XI

Begovic (GK)

Cannon

Cook

Clarke-Salter

Paal

Hayden

Field

Willock

Andersen

Chair

Frey

In goal, it’s a fairly straightforward decision to start veteran Asmir Begovic. He’s been the no.1 all season and will retain that role.

The strongest back four seems pretty set in stone too. Reggie Cannon should hold down the starting spot at right-back while standout player Kenneth Paal starts on the opposite flank. The likes of Jimmy Dunne and the versatile Sam Field and Morgan Fox are options at the heart of defence but Steve Cook and Jake Clarke-Salter will likely be the go-to pairing.

In midfield, Cifuentes has some solid options to pick from now. Isaac Hayden made an impressive impact off the bench against Blackburn Rovers and if he can perform at his best consistently, he should be a solid pick.

Alongside him, it’s a toss up between the earlier mentioned Field and Jack Colback. Both are dependable options but with Field starting for the vast majority of games this season, he may well hold down that spot. Elijah Dixon-Bonner is also an option, while Joe Hodge can play in a deeper midfield role too.

Hodge made a big impact in the advanced role against Blackburn Rovers but when up to speed, new signing Andersen could be perfect for Cifuentes in the 10. He’ll definitely be a better fit than natural striker Lyndon Dykes too.

Out wide, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are the best options. Up top, an up-to-speed Michael Frey could dislodge Dykes or Sinclair Armstrong from the side, but any of those three could prove fruitful options for QPR.