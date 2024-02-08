Barnsley boss Neill Collins has confirmed loan star John McAtee rejected the chance to move up to the Championship in the January transfer window.

Barnsley moved to sign forward McAtee on loan last summer, bringing him in ahead of their first League One campaign under new boss Collins. The Luton Town loanee has proven to be a big hit at Oakwell, and his form didn’t go unnoticed last month.

McAtee’s return of nine goals and three assists in 27 outings has seen him become a popular figure with the Tykes. In January, it was said that Championship quartet Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City were all keen on offering him a jump to the second-tier.

However, McAtee remained, and his decision to reject Championship interest has now emerged from Barnsley boss Collins.

As quoted by The Yorkshire Post, Collins heaped praised on the 24-year-old while confirming he turned down a chance to move up a league. He said:

“It’s amazing when you have a player of the attitude that Macca has got. There was interest in January and while Luton were really happy for where Macca was, we were obviously very happy. He actually turned down the opportunity to go to the Championship, which I think says a lot about how committed he is to being here and how much he is enjoying it.

"He works so well and he has done really well and there's still a lot of room this season for him to develop [further]."

Kicking on with the Tykes

Players often take the chance to step up a league when they can. When it comes to an impressing loan player, the parent clubs are often keen to see their loanees tested at a higher level too. However, McAtee and Luton Town’s stance is a refreshing one, and Barnsley reap the benefits of it.

McAtee has been an influential performer this season, be it when up top alongside Devante Cole or just in behind the no.9. After previously impressing in the National League and League Two, he’s proven he can manage third-tier football too, so another step up may not be too far in the forward’s future.

The Barnsley man will be looking to end a run of six league games without a goal contribution. He’s helped Collins and co to 5th in the table and will be keen to star in their bid to maintain a top six spot.