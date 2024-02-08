‘A real kick in the gut’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers head into this fixture with uncertainty surrounding manager Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future. At the time of writing, he remains in charge, but it has been said there is a strong likelihood he will not be in charge for this tie.

The speculation comes amid poor form in the Championship and continued struggles off the pitch at Ewood Park. Rovers are on a winless run of eight fixtures in the second tier, a spell which has seen them pick up just two points from draws with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Stoke City are another side who are struggling this campaign. The Potters are just four points above the drop zone in the Championship table as things stand.

They have picked up just one win from their last six fixtures despite the appointment of ex-Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, and could face a genuine threat of relegation to League One should their form not improve.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“This is a tough one to call given the uncertainty surrounding the Blackburn boss’ future at the time of writing.

“Neither side are weak on paper, but both have massively disappointed with their efforts this campaign and equally come into this fixture with low expectations.

“My gut feeling says that home advantage might play a part in this, although my mind is genuinely torn on how this might play out. I will go with my gut on this occasion and call a home victory for Blackburn.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“It’s so tough to call this one. Both teams are in a dismal position and with such doubt over Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers future, we don’t even know who will be in the home dugout for this game.

“Losing the Dane would be a real kick in the gut for the hosts. He’s been a figure of honesty in a tough time at Ewood Park and while his football doesn’t always yield victories, it’s a style that many other Championship supporters would like to see at their clubs.

“With such doubt at Rovers, this is a chance Stoke City have to take. I reckon they capitalise on the uncertainty to pick up a huge win.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction: 1-2