‘A lot of importance’ – Derby County vs Shrewsbury Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Shrewsbury Town prediction ahead of their League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County head into this weekend’s fixture in high spirits having retained their spot in 2nd place over the course of the midweek fixtures.

The Rams’ League One promotion rivals Peterborough United lost away from home against Exeter City whilst Bolton Wanderers’ trip to Cambridge United was abandoned, leaving the Rams’ position untouched.

Shrewsbury Town are 17th in the League One table. Things are extremely tight down at the bottom though, with just three points separating them from the relegation zone.

They have won just one of their last five fixtures in all competitions, meaning relegation to League Two is a serious possibility should they fail to turn their form around.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“There is a lot of importance riding on this fixture for the Rams who will be desperate to win again on Saturday to keep hold of their position in the automatic promotion spots.

“You would expect Warne’s side to come out on top at home, especially given the form of Shrewsbury in their recent fixtures.

“There is a lot of responsibility placed on the shoulders of James Collins with him being the only striker available for Derby at the moment. But he is in good form and the players around him should provide enough quality to grab all three points.

“I can only see a home win this weekend.”

Derby County vs Shrewsbury Town prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“Derby County have to be winning these games if they’re to hold onto a place in the automatic promotion spots. Bolton Wanderers will be backed to pick up points in their games in hand while Peterborough United’s minor blip gives them an opportunity to build a gap there too.

“At home to a struggling Shrewsbury, the Rams will be the favourites. They have to manage expectations to avoid a banana skin though, as they have slipped up in this position before.

“Shrewsbury will be out to cause an upset, but I can’t go for anything other than a home win.”

Derby County vs Shrewsbury Town prediction: 2-0