‘A big win’ – Notts County vs Gillingham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Notts County vs Gillingham prediction ahead of their League Two clash on Friday night.

Notts County head into this weekend’s fixture sat 7th in the League Two table, nine points off the automatic promotion spots with a game in hand over 3rd place Barrow.

New Magpies manager Stuart Maynard has only took charge of two fixtures so far. They’ve played out a 1-1 draw at home to the aforementioned Barrow and a 1-0 defeat away from home against 2nd place Mansfield Town – no doubt a tough start for the new boss.

Maynard will be hoping to record his first win against Stephen Clemence’s side who currently sit 10th in League Two, albeit only one point off those allusive play-off spots.

The Gills have lost just one of their last six matches and stand a real chance of making the top seven this season should their form continue.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“This is a tough one to call considering how tight it is at the top of the League Two table, but Meadow Lane may come to Notts’ advantage this weekend. The Magpies have a very strong team and will be desperate to record their first win under new management on home soil.

“Gillingham are a solid outfit in the fourth tier, but I have a feeling that the home side will take all three points on this occasion.

“I can see this being a close one, though I think Notts will grab all three points.”

Notts County vs Gillingham prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

James Ray

“Maynard will be itching to get that first Notts County win under his belt. At home under the lights, it should be a good atmosphere drummed up by the Meadow Lane faithful, but I can see this being another tricky game for them.

“Gillingham’s form on the road had been pretty abysmal before getting results at Forest Green, Colchester and Accrington. A loss to MK Dons ended that mini streak, but it was a close run game at Stadium MK.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if the spoils are shared here. However, I’m going to back the hosts to claim a big win for their new boss.”

Notts County vs Gillingham prediction: 3-2