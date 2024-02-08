Southampton look to have seen coach Pete Haynes depart the club with Gloucestershire Live reporting that he has returned to Cheltenham Town.

Southampton recruited Haynes back in September 2022, bringing him into their academy coaching team during their time in the Premier League. The 29-year-old had spent a lengthy spell with Cheltenham Town prior, holding roles in the Robins’ youth ranks.

With the Saints, he worked as an U18s individual player coach. Haynes’ role saw him work in a highly-regarded academy with a string of impressive youth players who will be looking to follow the well-trodden path to the club’s first-team in the coming years.

Now though, it seems his time with the Championship club has come to an end.

A fresh report from Gloucestershire Live states that Haynes has completed a return to former club Cheltenham Town, where he will take up a new role. With the League One club, he will work as head of academy coaching as he looks to put his expertise to use in developing the next generation of Robins prospects.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Back to the Robins

With this development seemingly confirming that Haynes is no longer in his post with Southampton, it remains to be seen if the Saints line up an external replacement or if they change things up a little without bringing a new face in. Nevertheless, such is the reputation of their academy, you would back them to make the right choice.

The Saints’ production of top young players has been seriously impressive over the years and with Russell Martin at the helm, you have to think there is a path to the first-team for the likes of Jayden Meghoma, Tyler Dibling and more.

Haynes’ return to Cheltenham Town sees him take up an important role, managing the development and transition of youth players in their bids to make senior breakthroughs. He knows the club inside and out and will be looking to prove his abilities with the Robins once again.