1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Wrexham leave space

Wrexham delved into the January transfer window to sign striker Jack Marriott from Fleetwood Town in League One. The former Peterborough United man bolsters their attacking department and injects more experience into their ranks.

They also brought in right wing-back Luke Bolton from fellow fourth tier outfit Salford City. He helped the Ammies get into the play-offs last term but they lost at the semi-finals stage.

On the outgoings front, Phil Parkinson let the likes of Bryce Hossanah, Billy Waters, Liam McAlinden and Jake Bickerstaff head out the exit door to free up space and funds in his ranks. McFadzean, who has slipped down the pecking order, wasn’t able to find a new home and will have to wait until the summer now to leave unless he is loaned out to non-league.

Wrexham still have the chance to bring in a free agent if they decide. There are plenty of players who remain available at this stage and the Red Dragons have left themselves the option to sign someone new if they wish to.

They are currently 4th in the fourth tier table as they eye promotion. Parkinson’s men are a point off the top three and have a couple of games in hand on Barrow in 3rd.