West Brom were able to strike some January deals but on the whole, business was kept to a minimum in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

West Brom made three additions with Andi Weimann, Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall signing on loan from Bristol City, Celtic and West Ham respectively. Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s loan at Ashton Gate was made permanent, while Caleb Taylor’s temporary move to League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers marked the only other departure.

With the Baggies fighting it out for a play-off spot, some may have hoped for more extensive business. However, with Carlos Corberan’s side sat 5th in the Championship table, the real key was holding onto star men.

There are some players who perhaps could have benefitted from opportunities away from The Hawthorns though. Here, we put forward three West Brom men who would have benefitted from moves elsewhere…

Ted Cann

At 23, the time has come for Cann to play regular first-team football. The West Brom academy graduate doesn’t look to be getting that at The Hawthorns, so a winter move away may have been best for the ‘keeper.

His deal is up at the end of the season. It could be best for him to explore options elsewhere in a bid to make a senior breakthrough.

Erik Pieters

Pieters spent the early months of the season as one of Corberan’s starting centre-backs. While now aged 35, the Dutchman proved he can still be a solid player at this level and warranted a good amount of game time.

He hasn’t had that since November though, remaining on the bench as more of a backup. He’ll remain in that role more likely than not but a winter switch could have been beneficial, as he’s capable of playing a more prevalent role for another side at a similar level.

Jovan Malcolm

Malcolm was forced to remain with West Brom due to the three club rule. He featured in an EFL Cup tie for West Brom back in August before heading to Cheltenham Town, were he played 10 times in a challenging loan stint.

Ideally, he would have been able to head out on a fresh loan. With rules restricting a move though, the choice was between leaving him at Cheltenham with limited game time or bringing him back to The Hawthorns, with the Baggies opting for the latter.