Middlesbrough had a relatively busy January transfer window, with three incomings and five outgoings.

Middlesbrough‘s biggest transfer dealing last month was undoubtedly Morgan Rogers’ big money departure to Champions League chasers Aston Villa. The only other permanent departure was young striker Calum Kavanagh, who joined Bradford City. Hayden Coulson, Bryant Bilongo and Jack Stott also left the club, albeit on loan.

In terms of incomings, Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz was Boro’s only permanent signing. Full-backs Luke Ayling and Luke Thomas both joined on loan from Leeds United and Leicester City respectively.

However, there are some players that perhaps could have moved on. Here, we put forward three Middlesbrough players who would have benefitted from moves elsewhere in the January transfer window…

Anfernee Dijksteel

When everyone at the club is fit and available, Anfernee Dijksteel could be fourth choice at right-back. Tommy Smith was previously the pick of the bunch, but his injury has forced Michael Carrick’s hand, snapping up Ayling on loan.

Yet prior to Ayling’s arrival and during Smith’s absence, Dijksteel still found himself behind Rav van den Berg despite the Dutchman being a natural centre-back. Dijksteel has been a solid servant to Middlesbrough, but a move away from the Riverside could have certainly benefitted the Suriname international.

Alex Gilbert

At the start of the window, Carrick confirmed that the club were considering loaning out Alex Gilbert, but nothing came to fruition. Having moved from Brentford’s B team to make his way into senior football for the first time, he has found playing time limited at the Championship outfit.

He has played just eight times this season, and played over 10 minutes just once. He is a regular on the Middlesbrough bench but there are several names ahead of him in the pecking order, and so a loan would have benefitted all parties.

Matthew Hoppe

Since making the switch to Middlesbrough in August 2022, Matthew Hoppe has played just six times in all competitions and a combined 63 minutes of action. He has been sent out on loan twice, to Hibernian in Scotland and back to his native USA with San Jose Earthquakes.

Despite having returned to his parent club last month after his most recent loan in the MLS, he is yet to be included in a matchday squad for Boro since. This speaks volumes given both of their natural striker options Emmanuel Latte Lath and Josh Coburn aren’t fit enough to start games.

The MLS’ window closes on April 23rd and so a move back there seems the most likely option at this time.