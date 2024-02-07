Bristol City enjoyed a fairly active January transfer window with a number of arrivals and departures confirmed before the deadline last Thursday.

Bristol City completed the signings of Max Bird and Josh Stokes from Derby County and Aldershot Town respectively. Both new men were loaned back to their previous sides until the end of the season to, technically, make up two of their departures.

Undoubtedly the Robins’ most noticeable exit was 32-year-old captain Andreas Weimann. He joined West Brom on loan with his contract set to expire at Ashton Gate in the summer.

However, a few more players from Liam Manning’s side might have benefited from a move away. Here, we put forward three players who would have been better off departing Bristol City last month…

Stefan Bajic

22-year-old goalkeeper Stefan Bajic has been firmly rooted to the bench for the Championship outfit this season, not registering a single minute so far with Max O’Leary an unmovable force in between the sticks for both league and cup competitions.

Signed from French side Pau in 2022, Bajic has made just one appearance for Bristol City which came in a 3-1 defeat at home to Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup during the last campaign. He spent part of last season on loan at Valenciennes and would have really benefited from further game time this campaign if another loan move was made possible with either Harvey Wiles-Richards or Lewis Thomas able to take up his spot on the bench for the first-team.

Haydon Roberts

Signed as a free agent following his release from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, Roberts has struggled to make an impact at Ashton Gate. The young left-back is firmly behind Cameron Pring in the pecking order and has made just ten appearances in all competitions this season.

He began to flourish towards the back end of the last campaign on loan at League One outfit Derby County, and although he is a handy replacement for Pring should he get injured, Roberts himself might have been better off getting regular game time elsewhere.

Duncan Idehen

Despite having already spent time away on a temporary basis this season, 21-year-old centre-back Duncan Idehen is another Robin who might have been able to capitalise on a loan move. He spent a short spell with Yeovil Town between November and January in the National League South, but only made three appearances for the sixth tier outfit before returning to his parent club.

Idehen has an array of defenders ahead of him in terms of squad selection for Manning’s side. Although he has made the bench for the first-team on a few occasions, a loan switch where he would get regular game time may have been the best scenario over returning to Bristol City’s U21s.