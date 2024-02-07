Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is ‘clearly an early target’ Swansea City ahead of the summer, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Swansea City could look to snap up the Scotsman at the end of the season.

Barron, 21, is out of contract in the summer and is due to become available as a free agent as things stand.

WalesOnline report the Swans have identified him as a potential addition for the next campaign.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Swansea City identify target

Swansea were linked with Barron in the January transfer window along with rivals Cardiff City, as per a report by Football League World, but nothing materialised in the end.

They could see him as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park in the future. He has the potential to grow and develop down the line.

Barron has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Aberdeen so far this term, 14 of which have come in the Scottish Premiership, and has chipped in with a couple of assists. He played last night as the Dons were beaten 2-1 away at Rangers at Ibrox in Neil Warnock’s first game in charge.

The Scotland youth international has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has had loan spells away at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts in the past to get experience under his belt.

Barron has now broke into Aberdeen’s senior set-up and has played 58 times for their first-team to date with his long-term future up in the air right now.

Swansea are in poor form at the moment and Luke Williams will want his side to hit some form soon. They are in action this weekend with an away trip to Hull City.