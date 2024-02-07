AFC Wimbledon wanted to strike an agreement with their League Two opponents for the attacker in the January transfer window but weren’t able to in the end.

Lemonheigh-Evans, 27, spent the first-half of this season on loan with the Dons and scored three goals in 17 games in all competitions before heading back to Edgeley Park earlier this winter.

Although Johnnie Jackson’s side were able to snap up defender Joe Lewis from the Hatters on a permanent basis, they weren’t able to get the Swansea-born man as well. Cope has said, as per their official club website: “We were extremely hopeful of bringing Connor back in the transfer window, but unfortunately for us he went back to Stockport and made a real impact. We wish Connor all the best for the rest of the season and thank him for his time at the Club.”

AFC Wimbledon wanted Stockport County man

Stockport signed Lemonheigh-Evans in 2022 following their promotion from the National League. He helped them reach the play-offs last term, as well as having a temporary spell away at Notts County.

The Welshman is out of contract at the end of this campaign and the door could open for Wimbledon to swoop in for him in the summer. However, for the time being his focus will be on helping the Hatters get promoted to League One.

Lemonheigh-Evans started his career at Bristol City but only played once for their first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Ashton Gate at Bath City and Torquay United to get some experience under his belt before linking up with the latter on a permanent basis in 2020.

The attacker fired 30 matches in 166 matches for the Gulls before landing his switch to Stockport. He caught the eye at Wimbledon during his recent loan spell but they couldn’t re-sign him.