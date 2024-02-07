Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd in the Championship table, now eight points away from safety. Some decent results had moved them to the fringes of the drop zone but three losses in four including a heavy defeat to relegation rivals Huddersfield Town makes for grim reading.

January saw Danny Rohl look to shape the squad to his liking and hopefully, fresh additions can lead to a turnaround in fortunes. Four players joined, with James Beadle, Ike Ugbo, Kristian Pedersen and Ian Poveda all arriving on loan.

But how does the winter business impact the starting XI? Here, we look at the strongest lineup Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl can field…

Sheffield Wednesday’s strongest starting XI

Beadle (GK)

Valentin

Bernard

Famewo

Johnson

M. Diaby

Bannan

Musaba

Windass

Gassama

Ugbo

In goal, youngster Beadle looks set to be the preferred option over Cameron Dawson and emerging talent Pierce Charles. Pol Valentin should be ahead of club legend Liam Palmer at right-back too, while Marvin Johnson ought to be in the Sheffield Wednesday lineup when he’s fit again.

Di’Shon Bernard and Akin Famewo have the makings of a solid partnership for the long-term but Michael Ihiekwe, Dominic Iorfa and Bambo Diaby will be keen to stake claims for starting roles in the Championship.

In the middle of the park, the physicality of Momo Diaby alongside playmaker Barry Bannan could make for an ideal pairing. Diaby still looks like he needs a run of consistent games to get up to speed though, so Will Vaulks could easily come into Rohl’s side. Just ahead of them, Josh Windass would likely be the ideal attacking midfielder but with him sidelined, it could be Bannan or new signing Poveda who feature there.

Wingers Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama offer some much-needed pace and up top, it should be between new boy Ugbo and emerging starlet Bailey Cadamerteri to fight for starts. With the latter still so early into his career though, it could be better to start Ugbo to manage the minutes and development of Cadamarteri.