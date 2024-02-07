Sheffield Wednesday were comfortably beaten by Coventry City on Tuesday night as another rapid capitulation saw them knocked out of the FA Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday fell apart in their heavy Championship defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend and much to the dismay of the travelling faithful, the Owls capitulated again last night. They were beaten 4-1 away at Coventry City, seeing their FA Cup run come to an end.

Danny Rohl’s side looked to be in for a long night when Kasey Palmer opened the scoring just three minutes in. However, young star Bailey Cadamarteri was back on the score sheet just seven minutes later.

The two sides entered the break level but Sheffield Wednesday then conceded three goals in eight minutes. Callum O’Hare scored his first on the 50th minute before adding a second just six minutes later, with Haji Wright making it four on the 58th.

It marked another dismal collapse from the Owls and few emerged from the game with much credit. Despite conceding four goals, 18-year-old goalkeeper Pierce Charles was among those to earn some praise post-match.

The Star handed him a 6/10 rating for his display, with his confidence and smart work in possession catching the eye. On his display, reporter Alex Miller wrote:

“Made a solid couple of saves and generally presented an air of confidence. Smart with his feet, he picked out a couple of saucy passes to start counter-attacks before the onslaught kicked off. Escaped one venture out of his box thanks to a recovery from Ihiekwe.”

Opportunities arise for Charles

Northern Ireland youth international Charles has long been tipped for a bright future at Sheffield Wednesday. He signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2020 and has largely played youth football since, continuing his development in the Owls’ academy setup.

The teenager has been on the fringes of first-team action for some time, earning spots in matchday squads. A debut had eluded him before Danny Rohl handed him his first start in the first tie against Coventry City, putting in an assured display and showing just why he’s touted for a long and successful career.

Last night’s game showed how matters can be a little more brutal. For the most part, his display was encouraging, but conceding four goals including three in quick succession certainly come as a dampener.

Charles’ two outings have shown why there is reason to be excited over his future. With the cup campaigns done though, time will tell if he gets more action over the rest of the season.