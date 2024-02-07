Rotherham United enjoyed a fairly active January transfer window in which they secured the loan captures of Andy Rinomhota, Femi Seriki and Charlie Wyke.

Rotherham United also saw five players depart, including Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Dexter Lembikisa. He returned to his parent club after making 27 appearances for the Millers.

Lembikisa’s pending exit meant that Leam Richardson had to act fast to strengthen the right-back spot in his side, and did so by recalling Peter Kioso from his Peterborough United loan spell early in the window. He followed up by recruiting Sheffield United youngster Seriki for the remainder of the season.

But how does Rotherham United’s winter business impact their starting XI? Here, we take a look at the strongest lineup Richardson can field…

Rotherham United’s strongest starting XI

Johansson (GK)

Seriki

Odoffin

Peltier

Morrison

Revan

Cafú

Rinomhota

Tiéhi

Lindsay

Nombe

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Viktor Johansson is the obvious pick in between the sticks, with the three centre-backs in front of him being captain Sean Morrison, Hakeem Odoffin and Lee Peltier.

Sebastian Revan retains his spot as left-wing-back, but the competition at right-wing-back makes for an interesting debate. Kioso started the last fixture and came off the bench in the match before that, but Seriki was brought in for a reason and should take that spot moving forwards.

Cafú and Jamie Lindsay retain their spots on the left and right flanks, so does Christ Tiéhi in the middle, but Sam Clucas misses out in place of Cardiff City loanee Rinomhota.

Jordan Hugill has been the preferred option up top for the Championship outfit this season, but has been unremarkable with just three goals in his 29 league appearances. Signed from Exeter City in the summer, Sam Nombe has scored twice in five fewer appearances and many less minutes. His pace in behind could be of huge use to the Millers as they now face the mammoth task of avoiding relegation sat 24th in the table with 17 games to go.