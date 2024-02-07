Rotherham United midfielder Curtis Durose has returned from his spell at Scarborough Athletic, as confirmed by his loan club’s official website.

Rotherham United gave the youngster the green light to link up with the non-league outfit last summer to get some experience under his belt.

Durose, 20, has since made 21 appearances for Scarborough in all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

However, the National League North outfit have now announced that his time with them is now over and he has gone back to his parent club.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Rotherham United youngster returns

Durose has been on the books at Rotherham for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the Championship side at various youth levels during his time at the club and has played once for their first-team so far.

The Millers loaned him out for the first time when Gainsborough Trinity came calling last term to help boost his development.

He was then allowed to link up with Scarborough in August last year to get more game time.

Leam Richardson now has a big decision to make on what to do with him for the remainder of this campaign. His chances of breaking into the starting XI at the New York Stadium are slim meaning another temporary exit would be a sensible move.

The door to move to a team in the Football League is now shut though following the end of the transfer window last week.

Durose is out of contract this summer and is due to become available for nothing so another loan could potentially help him put himself in the shop window if Rotherham decide not to keep hold of him for longer.

The Millers are back in league action this weekend with a tricky trip to Elland Road to face an in-form Leeds United side who are chasing down promotion to the Premier League.