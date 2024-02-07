Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson has said goalkeeper Viktor Johansson had ‘no motivation’ to leave during the January transfer window.

Rotherham United managed to keep hold of the stopper beyond the deadline last week.

Johansson, 25, has been a key player for the Millers since joining them back in 2020.

Richardson has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser: “He had no motivation to leave. He made that openly clear. He’s having a really good year and he’s enjoying himself.”

“He’s really settled and I’m sure he wants to end the season really well. Whatever happens after that, who knows? It’s a real positive that he’s here.”

Rotherham United man stayed put

Keeping hold of Johansson this winter is a big boost for Rotherham. His contract with the South Yorkshire outfit expires in the summer of 2025 and they will face a battle to keep hold of him in the future, especially if they are relegated from the Championship this season.

The Rotherham Advertiser claimed last month that Sheffield United were keeping tabs on his progress as they fight for their lives in the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

Johansson played for Stuvsta and Hammarby as a youngster before moving over to England. He was snapped up by Aston Villa in 2015 but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Midlands outfit.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Alfreton Town in non-league before Leicester City snapped him up on a permanent basis.

The Sweden international, who made his debut for his country last year, then rocked up at Rotherham three-and-a-half years ago and has made the number one spot his own at the New York Stadium.

He has played 128 matches for the Millers to date and will be looking to help them avoid slipping into League One in this campaign.

Richardson’s men have a couple of tricky tests coming up. They first face Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend before locking horns with Hull City at home on Tuesday.