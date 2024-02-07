Coventry City spent £4.25m to sign Ephron Mason-Clark from Peterborough United on deadline day, Coventry Live has reported.

Peterborough United forward Mason-Clark has been one of several players to catch the eye at London Road this season. Since signing from Barnet in 2022, the 24-year-old has managed 25 goals and 18 assists in 84 games, with 15 goals and eight assists coming for the League One club this season.

Coventry City were prompted into a late swoop for Mason-Clark. The deal caught fans off-guard too, with an announcement coming late on deadline day and confirming that he would return to Posh for the rest of the season.

Now, after initially stating it was an undisclosed fee, details of the deal have emerged from Coventry Live. They state that the Sky Blues paid £4.25m to sign Mason-Clark.

That is lower than Peterborough United’s £5m valuation, but a £750,000 decrease was agreed when it became clear Posh’s replacement targets were no longer options.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A good deal for all?

In Mason-Clark, Coventry City are gaining a talented player who looks like he has the scope to only get better. He managed the step up from the National League to League One brilliantly and having found such joy in the third-tier, he’s well-equipped to kick on in Sky Blue when he arrives in the summer.

From Posh’s perspective, it could be an ideal agreement too. Yes, they could have landed a further £750,000 if they were able to source a replacement, but there’s no guarantee that they would have been able to fill the gap left by a Mason-Clark exit.

They retain the services of a crucial player while still earning a sizeable fee. It marks another impressive profit on a young, lower league playeer for Peterborough United too.

Mason-Clark will be determined to end his Posh career on a high before linking up with Coventry City in the summer.