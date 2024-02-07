Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has said it is a ‘shame’ that Conor Carty has had to go back to Bolton Wanderers.

Doncaster Rovers swooped to land the striker on a loan deal until the end of the season to bolster their attacking options.

Carty, 21, was given the green light to link up with the League Two side to get some more experience under his belt.

However, he has now gone back to the Trotters already after picking up an ACL injury. McCann has had this to say on the situation, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: “The lad has done his ACL which will keep him out for quite a long time. The little nudge has not ended well and he’s twisted his knee onto the grass into the hoardings. So that’s disappointing.

“It’s really frustrating for Conor. It seems they don’t want us to have a loan forward. Louie Marsh was another one with his shoulder and the injury he picked up when he came back from his rehab at Sheffield United. “It was Conor’s first loan into the Football League and he was just starting to get going as well. He started really brightly at Bradford and it’s a shame for him and us and for Bolton as well.”

Bolton Wanderers man returns

Carty played only five times for Doncaster before injury struck and he now faces a long road to recovery.

Bolton will no doubt stick by him though and help him get back on the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible.

The Republic of Ireland youth international signed for the Trotters in 2022 and has since made one senior appearance for the League One promotion hopefuls.

He had loan spells at Oldham Athletic and Gateshead in the National League in the last campaign to boost his development.

Carty then linked up with St Patrick’s Athletic last year and went on to score six goals in 41 games for the League of Ireland outfit before Doncaster came calling.

Prior to his switch to Bolton, he spent five years at Wolves but didn’t play for their first-team. He moved over to England after stints in Ireland at Kilkullen AFC and St Francis.

Doncaster are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Tranmere, whilst Bolton face Northampton Town after their match against Cambridge United was postponed last night.