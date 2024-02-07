QPR have no plans to sell Ilias Chair amid interest from Trabzonspor, reports Fabrizio Romano.

QPR are said to have turned down an offer from the Turkish giants this week.

Chair, 26, is a key player for the Hoops and remains under contract with the Championship side until the summer of 2025, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Romano on X (see below) the R’s ‘will not’ cash in on him anytime soon.

🚨🔵 Understand QPR will not sell Ilias Chair this week despite official proposal from Trabzonspor, already turned down as revealed earlier today. He’s considered key player and club has no plans to let him leave during the season. Deal off. ⛔️🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/ygpWydgDJq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2024

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

QPR stance on key man

Selling Chair now to Trabzonspor would not be a sensible decision by QPR and could potentially sabotage their season as they look to avoid relegation to League One. They also wouldn’t be able to bring in a replacement with the English transfer window now shut.

He has been on the books of the Hoops since 2017 and has become one of their most prized assets. The Morocco international, who has 12 caps under his belt for his country to date, was loaned out as a youngster to Stevenage to get some experience under his belt.

Chair has made 221 appearances for his current club in all competitions so far and has scored 30 goals, two of which have come in this campaign.

Marti Cifuentes’ side are currently fighting for their lives in the second tier and are in the relegation zone along with Yorkshire pair Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

The R’s won 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers last time out to boost their survival hopes with Chair on the scoresheet along with January recruit Joe Hodge.

They are now only three points behind 21st place Huddersfield Town with 16 games left to play. Norwich City are their next opponents.