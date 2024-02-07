QPR have loaned Arkell Jude-Boyce to Torquay United, as announced by their official club website.

QPR have let the youngster link up with the National League South side to get some experience under his belt.

Jude-Boyce, 21, has been a regular for the Hoops’ development squad over recent times under Paul Furlong.

The R’s have now confirmed he has gone to Torquay on an initial one-month basis.

QPR loan exit

Jude-Boyce’s switch to Plainmoor is a chance to get some senior game time over the next four weeks to help boost his development.

He will also learn a lot from working under the guidance of the Gulls’ manager Gary Johnson. The 68-year-old has overseen 1,273 matches from the dugout so far in his managerial career having previously been with the likes of Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Peterborough United in the past.

Torquay are currently sat in 9th place and are two points off the play-offs as they look to return to the National League following their relegation to the sixth tier last year.

Versatile Jude-Boyce, who can play in midfield if needed too, has been on the books at QPR for his whole career to date and has risen up through their ranks.

He was handed his first professional deal back in 2022 and was loaned out to Dagenham and Redbridge in the last campaign.

The academy graduate is yet to make a senior appearance for the Hoops and is out of contract this summer meaning he will be eager to show what he can do during his stint at Torquay now.

His future is likely to depend on what league the R’s are in next term as they look to stay up in the Championship. Marti Cifuentes’ side boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 away win at Blackburn Rovers last time out.