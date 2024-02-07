Portsmouth have seen Tom McIntyre, Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin ruled out for the rest of the season, the club have confirmed on X.

Portsmouth thumped Northampton Town last Saturday, emerging 4-1 winners at Fratton Park. Connor Ogilvie opened the scoring before Paddy Lane made it 2-0 just 16 minutes in.

It looked as though the game may have hit a turning point 10 minutes into the second half though. Tom McIntyre, on his Pompey debut, saw red for foul play, much to the bemusement of many seeing as he clearly took the ball in his challenge.

Thankfully for Pompey, Lane added his second shortly after the red card before new signing Callum Lang continued his fine start to life in Hampshire with the hosts’ fourth. Marc Leonard fired home a fantastic strike to make it 4-1, but it proved to be a mere consolation for the Cobblers.

Now, following an appeal, Portsmouth have seen McIntyre’s red card and three-game ban rescinded. The decision was confirmed by the FA Spokesperson on X.

However, the good news ends there for Pompey. Despite seeing his red card lifted, McIntyre will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a fractured ankle. Writing on X, Portsmouth have confirmed the new defender and midfielders Joe Morrell (knee) and Terry Devlin (shoulder) will be out for the season through injury.

Three #Pompey players are set to miss the rest of the 2023/24 campaign: ➖ Joe Morrell sustained a knee injury against Oxford

➖ Terry Devlin damaged his shoulder in the same fixture

➖ Tom McIntyre's red card has been overturned but has fractured his ankle

Huge blows for Pompey

Just when it seemed Portsmouth had landed a boost with McIntyre’s red rescinded, they’ve been given a real kick in the teeth. He looked like a strong addition, and a much-needed one after centre-back Regan Poole saw his campaign ended early too.

It means John Mousinho is down on another defensive option, while the Morrell and Devlin blows weaken his midfield department. Morrell and Marlon Pack have looked an ideal pairing when together this season, but they won’t feature alongside one another this campaign it seems.

Devlin meanwhile has offered his services as a reliable backup in the middle and in a new role on the right as a wing-back and full-back. This blow stunts his momentum in his first season with the club though.

It deals Mousinho a tough hand once again as he bids to end Portsmouth’s stint in League One. They remain top of the table but with three first-team players including new signing McIntyre out for the season, it could be an uphill battle over the coming months.