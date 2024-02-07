Wrexham have lost back-to-back games but with games in hand, they’re still in a decent position in the League Two table. They’re 4th as it stands, a point off the top three and with at least one game on the three above them.

Phil Parkinson’s ranks boast players who could definitely play at a high level in League One, some who could perhaps step up to the Championship. Their ambitious project has drawn in some eye-catching names and has attracted plenty of attention, and they never seem to settle with what they’ve got.

Wrexham are always open to taking an opportunity to strengthen further when the chance arises. And, with Welsh midfielder Lee Evans without a club, they have a fantastic chance to pounce for another top player.

An ideal move for Evans?

Ipswich Town let go of Evans at the end of the January transfer window. He’s had a torrid time with injuries but is nearing a return to fitness and his release allows him to kick on elsewhere after his time at Portman Road.

He cut a popular figure with the Tractor Boys too. Evans often donned the captain’s armband across his two-and-a-half years at the club, chipping in with six goals and six assists in 61 outings as they made a long awaited rise to the Championship.

As confirmed in Ipswich Town’s statement announcing his exit, the plan is for Evans to finish his rehab in East Anglia before exploring new opportunities as a free agent. This is where Wrexham come in.

While Evans might not be ready to go straight away, he could prove a fantastic addition at the Racecourse. His leadership and promotion pedigree will make him a valuable figure in the dressing room even if he isn’t able to play a particularly prevalent role on the pitch off the bat. When raring to go though, Wrexham will have the services of a midfielder who could still do a job in the Championship, and most certainly in League One.

A return to his native with a highly-ambitious club could be just what the 29-year-old needs. He’s had a tough time with injuries at Ipswich Town and a fresh start in a lively environment could be ideal on his return to regular action.

Wrexham have the funds to get a deal done, but Evans will likely have interest at a higher level. If the Red Dragons could tempt him into becoming the latest to drop down the leagues, they would have a fantastic midfield asset on their hands for the present and future.