Leeds United have enjoyed an almost perfect start to 2024, but manager Daniel Farke is facing a selection headache in two key areas.

Leeds United star Pascal Struijk has been cast to the sidelines in recent months. The Dutchman has been of the utmost importance to Farke this season, donning the captain’s armband on numerous occasions while holding down a starting spot at centre-back alongside Joe Rodon.

In his absence though, Ethan Ampadu has assumed captaincy and slotted in the backline. Given the Welshman’s success in midfield, it was a move that caught some off-guard, especially with Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell there as natural back up options in defence.

The move has proven to be an inspired one though. Of course, Ampadu has played at centre-back on plenty of occasions before but alongside Rodon, the partnership looks to be flourishing. In turn, it has paved the way for summer signing Ilia Gruev to come into the midfield, and his impressive displays could just force Farke into a permanent change.

Food for thought as Gruev stars

Gruev looked to be somewhat of a statement signing in the summer. He signed for £5m from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen but until late-December, he had made only one Championship start. The midfield partnership of Ampadu and Glen Kamara was flourishing while Struijk and Rodon were holding things down behind them.

Ampadu’s drop into the backline opened a window of opportunity for the Bulgarian though, and he’s made good on his chance. Gruev has now started the last seven games across all competitions, increasing in influence as Leeds United have won six in that run.

On his current form, dropping Gruev now would be seriously harsh. At the same time though, leaving Ampadu out is out of the question. Perhaps, it could be that the latter’s switch to a centre-back role is a permanent one, rather than just in the absence of the sidelined Struijk.

That leaves Farke with yet another Leeds United headache though. Struijk had been highly influential prior to his injury and getting him back will be key. A return to left-back could get him back into the starting XI, but the fit-again Junior Firpo has been in fantastic form himself.

If Struijk is to come back into the team, it will mean breaking up one of the flourishing partnerships in midfield or at centre-back. Farke will have a tough task picking his strongest XI when the Dutchman is back but with Gruev in such form and Ampadu thriving too, it could be that the latter makes a permanent position change to keep the Bulgarian in the lineup.