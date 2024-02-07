Notts County enjoyed an active winter transfer window in which they brought six new faces to Meadow Lane, three loanees and three on a permanent basis.

Notts County acquired Luca Ashby-Hammond, Charlie Colkett and Jaden Warner on loan from Fulham, Crewe Alexandra and Norwich City respectively. Alassana Jatta, Scott Robertson and Lewis Macari signed permanently.

The Magpies had stormed to the top of League Two following promotion from the National League last season, but have since slipped down to 7th spot. Back-to-back promotions are not easy to come by, but it is still a realistic aim for Notts, who will be hoping their January additions provide the boost needed to creep back up the League Two table.

But how does Notts County’s winter business impact their starting XI? Here, we take a look at the strongest lineup Stuart Maynard can field…

Notts County’s strongest starting XI

Stone (GK)

Cameron

Baldwin

Warner

Jones

Nemane

Bostock

Robertson

Crowley

McGoldrick

Langstaff

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Aidan Stone is the obvious shout in goal, with a back three of captain Kyle Cameron, Aden Baldwin and new boy Jaden Warner in a back three ahead of him.

The three central midfielders are made up of the vastly experienced John Bostock, Dan Crowley and the aforementioned Robertson, who Notts recently signed from Fleetwood Town. Jodi Jones and Aaron Nemane take up position on either flank next to the men in the middle of the park with the tried and tested duo of David McGoldrick and Macaulay Langstaff up top.

Notts’ strike partnership have a combined total of 41 goal contributions between them this season, so it will be a tough test for Jatta to force his way into the side. It could be that he is a replacement for McGoldrick next season should he move on from the club later this year.