Leeds United overcame Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round replay at Home Park, but needed extra time to do so. With the scores 1-1 at full-time, the Whites kicked on and scored a further three goals to book their place in the next round.

Gnonto opened the scoring on the night prior to Brendon Galloway’s equaliser, meaning the Italian has now scored in back-to-back games following his winner at Bristol City last week. However, just four minutes after his goal, the 20-year-old was substituted due to a potential injury.

However, it seems the substitution was precautionary. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United boss Farke confirmed he should be fit and in contention for their game against Rotherham United at Elland Road on Saturday.