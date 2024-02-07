Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto was taken off after an injury scare against Plymouth Argyle yesterday evening, with manager Daniel Farke now providing an update to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Leeds United overcame Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round replay at Home Park, but needed extra time to do so. With the scores 1-1 at full-time, the Whites kicked on and scored a further three goals to book their place in the next round.
Gnonto opened the scoring on the night prior to Brendon Galloway’s equaliser, meaning the Italian has now scored in back-to-back games following his winner at Bristol City last week. However, just four minutes after his goal, the 20-year-old was substituted due to a potential injury.
However, it seems the substitution was precautionary. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United boss Farke confirmed he should be fit and in contention for their game against Rotherham United at Elland Road on Saturday.
“It was a hit on his foot, even slightly before the goal, but, nevertheless, he was then there with a clinical and tidy finish,” he said.
“It’s not too bad, just a little bruise, should be all right for Saturday.”
A huge boost for Leeds United
Gnonto found his playing time significantly reduced in the first half of the campaign. This was mostly due to the uncertainty around his future at the club. But now this has been ironed out he is cementing himself as an important figure in the first-team fold.
He kept Joel Piroe out of the side against Bristol City in their last Championship outing and so this shows a huge show of faith from Farke. To have Gnonto fit and ready for selection ahead of their next clash, this is a huge boost.
They are undoubtedly eyeing a spot in the top two come the end of the season. Leeds United will need their best players available and firing and with Gnonto fitting into both of those criteria now, he will certainly help their cause.