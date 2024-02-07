Leeds United booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with an extra time win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park last night.

Leeds United needed a replay to overcome Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle, and they were made to work for their victory. The Pilgrims took them to extra time after Brendan Galloway equalised following Wilfried Gnonto’s opener.

However, the Whites took control in extra time and secured a 4-1 win in the end. Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and a Ryan Hardie own goal booked their place in the fifth round, setting up a meeting with either Chelsea or Aston Villa.

Daniel Farke fielded a strong side for the Tuesday night tie too. There was one notable change though, with 20-year-old Mateo Joseph landing just his first senior start of the campaign. He played 81 minutes, and his display has earned plaudits in the press.

The Yorkshire Evening Post handed him an 8/10 rating for his efforts, with reporter Graham Smyth labelling him as ‘unlucky’ not to get on the score sheet. He wrote:

“Put himself about, showed a good physical presence, held the ball up and threatened. Unlucky not to hit the net.”

More chances await?

It was a decent display for Joseph, especially considering it was against a tough opponent and only his first of the season. A goal would have been a fantastic way to cap off his performance, but his first senior goal for Leeds United continues to elude him.

After his showing at Home Park though, it will be interesting to see if more opportunities arise for the talented striker to catch the eye. There’s no hiding that competition for minutes is strong with Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Joe Gelhardt and Sonny Perkins all options up top.

However, given that Joseph’s appearances have mainly consisted of very brief outings off the bench, his display against Plymouth Argyle could be enough to show Daniel Farke that he can impact games more if given more time.

Leeds United are back in Championship action against Rotherham United this weekend as they look to push beyond 3rd in the table. It will be intriguing to see if Joseph earns himself some more minutes after his midweek performance.