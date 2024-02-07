Leeds United had the usual, quiet January transfer window in terms of incomings with just Burnley’s Connor Roberts brought in on loan.

Leeds United sit 3rd in the table and are pushing hard for the Championship automatic promotion places. They are just a point behind 2nd-placed Southampton.

Daniel Farke has always resisted the temptation to change things up too much at Elland Road. His side had outgoings with four players leaving in the winter transfer window. Defender Leo Hjelde (Sunderland) was the only permanent outgoing while Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough), and Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday) all left the Whites on loan.

However, there are some players that perhaps could have moved on for the sake of their own careers. Here, we put forward three Leeds United players who could have benefitted from moves elsewhere in the January transfer window…

Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell had something of a Mexican stand-off with Leeds United boss Daniel Farke over his position at the club. Centre-back Cresswell wanted to play; Farke wanted him to fight for his place or ask for a move.

It would have likely been better if the Whites had sanctioned another loan move for Cresswell. He is only going to play in fragments for Leeds United with far too many senior players in front of him.

Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt has been lauded by many, and that includes a string of Leeds United managers. However, he’s unlikely to break into the first-team reckoning with far too many ahead of him amongst the goals.

He can score goals and his movement also marks him out as a player with potential. A move away would have allowed him extended minutes and first-team action on loan.

Mateo Joseph

England youth international Joseph is another player on the fringes of the first-team. However, like Gelhardt, he faces a similar gargantuan task trying to force his way into Farke’s wider plans.

He regularly makes the bench for Leeds’ Championship games. However, a player like Joseph needs regular action to allow him to develop. A move away from Elland Road in January would have aided his development.