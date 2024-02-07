Middlesbrough have unquestionably been transformed under the guidance of Michael Carrick. Since taking the reins he has catapulted them up the table from flirting with relegation under Chris Wilder to a place in the top six. Whilst he has also helped them to a Carabao Cup semi-final to boot.

Given his pedigree, potential and early managerial successes in the Championship, it comes as no surprise to see him linked with a plethora of available jobs in the Premier League. In times of uncertainty, the press have been quick to tout Carrick as a replacement for possible outgoing managers at West Ham United and at Crystal Palace.

The Boro boss’ current contract is set to come to it’s conclusion at the end of next season. However, speaking to the Twe12th Man podcast this week, Middlesbrough Head of Football Scott provided an update on Carrick’s future at the Riverside.

“That’s private, it’s between the club and Michael. There have been talks and they’re still ongoing but I’ll leave it at that,” he confirmed.

“Conversations have been going on, we’ll see where we get to.”

With Carrick’s Middlesbrough contract up in June 2025 and talks already ongoing, it shows the hierarchy value their head coach and have spotted a potential risk he could be snapped up by a bigger club competing in the division above.

Boro fans and the players will be hoping Scott’s discussions with Carrick prove fruitful. As stated, he has transformed the club on the pitch in terms of results and playing style, and recruitment has been solid under his tenureship too.

Therefore, keeping him at the Riverside beyond his current deal is imperative. Should Middlesbrough want to achieve promotion to the Premier League and compete at the highest level they can, Carrick remaining Boro boss will be key to achieving that goal.