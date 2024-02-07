Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed he and Watford’s Jake Livermore about ‘how talented’ emerging Saints starlet Jayden Meghoma is.

Southampton have seen a whole host of young talents come through their youth ranks over the years. The current crop of academy prospects includes some new starlets who could make a rise to first-team football at St. Mary’s too, with Meghoma among them.

The 17-year-old is yet to make his Championship debut but he has been named on the bench in two of the last three games. Meghoma has found action in the cup though, making his debut against Gillingham in the EFL Cup while starting all three FA Cup matches to date.

Meghoma’s latest outing came in Tuesday night’s replay win over Watford. He played the full 90 minutes as the Saints emerged 3-0 winners.

Now, Southampton boss Martin has shared that he and Hornets midfielder Jake Livermore had a ‘chat’ regarding the upcoming talent. As quoted by Daily Echo reporter Alfie House, Martin lauded Meghoma’s talents and development.

Russell Martin: “I just had a chat with Jake Livermore about how talented a player Jayden Meghoma is. He is mature, calm and intelligent. He is really developing the defensive side of his game.” More to come on the young players at @dailyechosaints later today.#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/CQFvKnDJCI — Alfie House (@AlfieHouseEcho) February 7, 2024

Catching the eye

It’s clear how Martin values Southampton talent Meghoma, and his conversation with Livermore shows he’s not afraid to let opponents know either. To have found such first-team opportunities is a testament to his abilities and with the Saints manager highlighting his development, he looks to be on the right path to maximising his potential too.

Of course, Meghoma is only in the early days of his career. He doesn’t turn 18 until July, but the left-back is in an ideal position to continue growing. Martin rates him highly and has a strong record of developing young players and Southampton pride themselves on their productive academy.

Meghoma will be hoping the cup run can continue so he can keep picking up valuable senior experience. With Martin such a big fan of him though, it might not be long before he’s seen in action in the Championship as well.