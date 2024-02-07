AFC Fylde have signed Bryce Hosannah following his exit from Wrexham, as announced by their official club website.

Wrexham cut ties with the defender at the start of this month and he has now found himself a new home.

Hosannah, 24, made three appearances for Phil Parkinson’s side during the first-half of this season, only once of which came in League Two.

He parted ways with the Welsh outfit and Fylde have now confirmed they have landed him on a short-term deal running until the end of the campaign.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Departed Wrexham man signs for new club

Wrexham signed Hosannah back in 2021 and he helped them gain promotion from the National League last year along with Notts County.

However, his game time with the Red Dragons dried up in the Football League, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door last week.

The Londoner rose up through the academy ranks at Crystal Palace and was a regular for the Eagles at various youth levels before moving up north when Leeds United came calling in 2017.

He then spent four years on the books at Elland Road but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Whites. He did get some minutes under his belt out on loan at Bradford City before his switch to Wrexham though.

Hosannah’s move to Fylde now is a chance to show what he can do in the fifth tier. The Coasters are managed by ex-Carlisle United boss Chris Beech these days and are sat in 21st place in the table as they look to avoid an immediate relegation to the National League North.

Meanwhile, Wrexham are targeting promotion to League One. They are sat in 4th position behind Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Barrow.