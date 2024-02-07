Former Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic midfielder James Weir has announced his retirement from the game on Instagram.

The ex-England youth international has decided to call time on his playing career at the age of 28.

Weir, who is from Preston, last played in Slovakia for ViOn Zlaté Moravce before becoming a free agent last year.

He has now taken to social media to say he has hung up his boots.

End of the road for ex-Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic man

Weir was on the books of Preston North End’s academy before Manchester United came calling.

He then rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and was a regular for the Red Devils at various different levels before playing once for their first-team.

Hull City then swooped to sign him on a permanent deal following their promotion to the Premier League in 2016. However, his time in East Yorkshire was plagued by injury and he made only seven appearances over the course of his three years with the Tigers.

Nevertheless, he did get a bit of game time under his belt when Wigan brought him in on loan during the 2016/17 season and he played four matches for the Latics whilst they were in the Championship.

Weir then linked up with Bolton after leaving the MKM Stadium and played 12 times for the Trotters before heading abroad.

FK Pohronie snapped him up following his exit from the latter and he became an important player for the Fortuna Liga outfit, scoring eight goals in 39 outings before switching to fellow Slovakian club MTK Budapest for 12 months.

ViOn Zlaté Moravce then proved to be his final club last year and Weir has now decided to end his playing days.