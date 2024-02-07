Port Vale’s joint-interim boss Will Ryder has said Barnsley loan man Kacper Lopata was ‘excellent’ on his debut last night.

Port Vale swooped to sign the defender on a loan deal until the end of the season on the final day of the transfer window last Thursday.

Lopata, 22, was given the green light to head out the exit door by the Tykes to get some more game time under his belt.

He made his debut for the Valiants yesterday and although they lost 1-0 at home to Leyton Orient, he caught the eye of Ryder who said afterwards, as per a report by BBC Sport: “He’s been really solid at the back. I thought his display was excellent on his debut.”

The caretaker boss was disappointed with the loss and added: “They’re (the players) hurting because of the position we’re in and it’s now an opportunity for us to get together for the rest of the week and try and commit to a game plan for Saturday against Stevenage.”

Barnsley man impresses on Port Vale debut

Barnsley let Lopata depart after bringing in former DC United centre-back Donovan Pines in his position.

A switch to Port Vale is a good opportunity for him to develop and show what he can do in League One.

He made 15 appearances for the Tykes during the first-half of this season, 13 of which came in the league.

He joined the South Yorkshire outfit last summer and penned a four-year deal meaning he still has a future ahead of him with Neill Collins’ side.

The former Poland youth international was on the books at Sheffield United from 2020 to 2022 after they snapped him up as a youngster from Brighton and Hove Albion. He went on to play twice for the Blades’ first-team.

Lopata spent time in non-league at Southend United and Woking before Barnsley swooped to land him last year.

Port Vale are back in action this weekend with a home clash against promotion chasing Stevenage as they look to return to winning ways. They are in poor form at the moment and will be nervously looking over their shoulder.

The Valiants are also in the hunt for a new permanent manager after parting ways with Andy Crosby.