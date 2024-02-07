Manchester United have brought former Blackpool and Peterborough United goalkeeper Joe Lewis in to train with Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad, it has emerged from the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United did not make a single signing during the January transfer window. However, there has been a fresh face around the first-team ranks in the form of veteran goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

The 36-year-old started out with the academy but has also been around the first-team. He is doing so in a bid to stay fit while awaiting for any offers to return to the game after his exit from Aberdeen.

Lewis came through the Norwich City academy and spent time on loan with Stockport County and Morecambe before making the permanent switch to Peterborough United in 2008. During four years with the Posh, he made 167 league appearances and won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

He moved to Cardiff City in 2012, but only made one league appearance. Further loan spells with Blackpool and Fulham followed before he moved to Aberdeen in 2016, where he stayed put until the summer.

He made 271 appearances in the red of Aberdeen and is now on the lookout for a new opportunity.

Following the trend

Should Lewis actually sign for United, he would not be the first former EFL goalkeeper to finish his career as an understudy at one of the Premier League’s top sides.

Rob Green made the shock move to Chelsea during the 2018/19 season following his release from Huddersfield Town having previously made 205 appearances in the second-tier.

Lee Grant left Derby County on loan to join Stoke City in the top flight during the 2016/17 season before signing permanently for the Potters. Upon his Stoke exit, he himself signed for the Red Devils and managed to make two appearances for Manchester United.

On the other side of Manchester and also on loan from Derby County, Scott Carson joined Manchester City in 2019 and permanently signed for the Citizens in 2021. He has also made two appearances and remains under contract for Pep Guardiola’s side today.