Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has said goalkeeper Ben Bottomley could be loaned out.

Doncaster Rovers could try and fix up a temporary departure for the youngster following the January arrival of Hull City stopper Timothee Lo-Tutala.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man is poised to battle with Louis Jones for the number one spot at the Eco-Power Stadium.

His arrival means Bottomley could head out the exit door along with Jake Oram. McCann has provided this latest update, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: “We want competition and that will be the case and it gives us the opportunity to look at a possible loan move for Ben Bottomley and Jake Oram, two young goalkeepers underneath and we have got very good young goalkeepers. It gives us an opportunity to get them out to play some games.”

Doncaster Rovers loan exit on the cards

Bottomley, 20, currently provides competition and depth to Doncaster’s goalkeeping department but his chances of first-team football between now and the end of the season are slim, hence why the League Two side are looking to sort out a deal for him.

He needs to be playing regular senior football at this stage of his career to boost his development. He spent time away from the Yorkshire outfit at Gainsborough Trinity earlier in this campaign to get some game time and should build on that experience with another move now.

Bottomley has risen up through the youth ranks and has been a regular at various different levels over recent years. However, he is yet to make an appearance.

As well as his stint at Gainsborough, he has been loaned out to Frickley Athletic and Tadcaster Albion in the past too.

It has been a tough term for Doncaster and they are currently sat in 22nd place in the table. They are seven points above the drop zone after their 1-1 draw away at Sutton United last time out.

Striker Joe Ironside scored a crucial late equaliser for McCann’s men against the U’s. Rovers are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Tranmere Rovers.