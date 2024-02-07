Derby County’s January transfer window was quieter than supporters might have hoped for, but two new signings were made while one player exited.

Derby County let young striker Dajaune Brown leave on loan, linking up with National League outfit Gateshead, but no other immediate departures were made from their first team squad.

Max Bird did sign for Bristol City on a permanent deal, though the Robins allowed the midfielder to return to the Rams on loan for the remainder of the season – a move that made sense for Derby given they retained a key player for the final stretch of the campaign whilst also receiving the value they wanted for the 23-year-old who would have been able to leave for free come July.

A few players might have benefitted from departing the League One outfit in January, however. Here, we take a look at three players from Warne’s squad that may have been better off moving elsewhere…

Tyrese Fornah

First on the list is 24-year-old midfielder Tyrese Fornah. Having signed for the Rams from fierce rivals Nottingham Forest on a free transfer during the summer, Fornah has struggled to make an impact during his limited game time so far.

The Sierra Leone international has made just 17 league appearances for Warne’s men. He most recently featured for Derby County’s U21s in a penalty shootout defeat to National League North side Buxton, during which he missed his spot kick.

Ebou Adams’ arrival on loan from Cardiff City means that Fornah is now unlikely to feature too much between now and May, so a move away might have offered the ex-Forest man a fresh start.

Darren Robinson

Certainly not one that the Rams would want to lose permanently, Darren Robinson is a midfielder with bags of potential that should now be picking up minutes in senior football at the age of 19.

Robinson, who is U21s captain, has twice been the club scholar of the year and must feel frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities presented to him under Warne. A loan move away in January could have provided an excellent platform for the young Northern Irishman to develop ahead of staking a claim for a spot in the Derby County side next season.

Joe Ward

Another who has featured for the U21s recently is 28-year-old right-back Ward.

He started for Derby County in their recent victory over Charlton Athletic, which saw the Rams rise to 2nd in the League One table. But, Ryan Nyambe’s return from AFCON will likely see his chances limited once more.

Kane Wilson is another who has been preferred over Ward so far this season. So, for a player who is undoubtedly capable of performing in the third tier, a move away may have been ideal for the former Peterborough United man.