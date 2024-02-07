Derby County and the play-offs – a combination which sends shivers down the spines of Rams fans given their failed attempts over the past decade.

Derby County have been in two Championship play-off finals in the last 10 years, alongside two failed semi-final attempts. But, they’ve never secured promotion back to the promised land of the Premier League and now find themselves in League One after entering administration two seasons ago.

Under Frank Lampard during the 2018/19 season, the Rams miraculously overcame Leeds United in the play-off semi-final before meeting Aston Villa in the final. There, they would fall to an agonising 2-1 defeat courtesy of their own errors.

Things could have been very different for Derby County had they gone up under Lampard that season, but where are the starting XI from that day at Wembley now?

Kelle Roos

The Dutch goalkeeper, who made a calamitous error to gift Aston Villa their opener in the final, spent three more seasons with the Rams following defeat in the capital.

He moved to Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 following Derby County’s relegation to League One and has now made 49 league appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.

Ashley Cole

Cole joined close friend Lampard at Pride Park midway through the season after his LA Galaxy spell came to an end.

He retired after his spell in the East Midlands and became an assistant coach for England U21s in 2021, where he still works now alongside his duties as a first-team coach for Birmingham City.

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori was Derby County’s player of the year under Lampard. He then returned to Chelsea the following season before earning a move to AC Milan in 2021 after a successful loan spell.

He has now featured 129 times for the Italian giants and is often involved in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Richard Keogh

The captain, who also wore the armband for Derby’s previous play-off final defeat to QPR in 2014, always split opinion amongst Rams fans.

At the beginning of the next campaign, he suffered a long-term injury having been involved in a drink-driving incident with two other first-team members which led to his sacking by the club. He has since played for MK Dons, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers but is now a free agent aged 37.

Jayden Bogle

Academy graduate Bogle broke onto the scene under Lampard and became a first team regular in 2018.

His good form led to Sheffield United’s interest and he subsequently signed for the Blades, where he remains today as a regular member of the starting XI.

Tom Huddlestone

Another Rams academy graduate, albeit from a different generation. Huddlestone’s second spell at Derby County ended in 2020 with 185 club appearances to his name.

He rejoined Hull City in 2021 before becoming a player-coach for Manchester United U21s in 2022. He features in the Premier League 2 occasionally, aiding the development of the Red Devils’ youngsters.

Mason Mount

The second Chelsea loanee in Lampard’s side is Mount, who was a revelation for the Rams.

As did Tomori, Mount returned to the Blues the following season and quickly became a regular in the Premier League and England national team – he moved to Manchester United from Chelsea in the summer but injuries have restricted his game time this season.

Bradley Johnson

Johnson is the only player from the starting XI still connected to the club. He left the Rams after the play-off final defeat and featured for Blackburn Rovers and MK Dons before returning to Pride Park as a player-coach.

He featured in mixed XI fixtures for Derby County in pre-season but now predominantly works with the club’s U21s.

Harry Wilson

Wilson was a firm fan favourite with the Rams before returning to parent club Liverpool the following summer. He was subsequently sent out on loan to Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Fulham over the next few years before the Cottagers signed him permanently.

He is now a regular for Fulham in the Premier League.

Mason Bennett

Bennett signed for Millwall on a permanent deal in 2020 after coming through the club’s youth ranks.

He spent three years with the Lions before moving to League One outfit Burton Albion at the beginning of the current campaign. He has scored two goals in 31 appearances for the Brewers.

Tom Lawrence

The final player from the Rams’ last Wembley visit is Lawrence, who had two more seasons with the Rams and became club captain under Wayne Rooney during the 2021/22 season.

He signed for Scottish giants Rangers following Derby County’s relegation and is still north of the border today.